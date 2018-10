Josh and Aaron are back to look ahead to the Dolphins’ upcoming home game against the Chicago Bears. In spite of all that has been said over the course of the last two weeks and two disappointing performances by the team, the Dolphins would find themselves in a decent spot with a win on Sunday. They make their picks and share your #OneHotTake on another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

LISTEN ON ITUNES: CLICK HERE