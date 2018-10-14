Whether or not Ryan Tannehill can go today, the task will be tall against a very stout Bears defense. Many can point to Brock Osweiler’s career success against the Bears as something to throw a dart at, however this isn’t the same Bears team he has gone against. Khalil Mack is going to pose a dangerous situation whoever is behind center for the Dolphins. Here are current notes leading up to today’s game:

-The spread has moved from -4 to -6 overnight. Many speculating Tannehill will not play. We’ll know more soon

– Devante Parker IS playing per Joe Schad. So a shot in the arm to the offense as he poses match up problems and pulls attention away from Grant and Wilson.

– The Dolphins are 3-1 in their last 4 games against the Bears. Their last loss was a TNF game at home 16-0 and led the all time series 8-4.

