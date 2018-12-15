It was an unfortunate weekend for me as I missed on the Army/Navy game after a late score. The NFL didn’t fare any better after going after 5 games and going 2-3. For the season, I am 31-21-1 in CFB and 19-20 in the NFL. With 5 bowl games in CFB today, I will go for 3 college games and 5 NFL. Now, on to the betting. Time to get back on track!

Utah St vs North Texas OVER 68.5 The Aggies and the Mean Green clash in the New Mexico bowl. I like this game to go over. Both teams average over 35 points a game. Although their defenses are relatively good, they haven’t played each other at all. Which makes for a high scoring game. Go big here. Take the over. Fresno St (-5.5) vs Arizona St I have been impressed with Fresno defensively all season. After defeating Boise twice in low scoring affairs, I can see the defense suffocating Arizona St. The big difference in this game is going to come down to Eno Benjamin and his ability to carry the Devils on offense. I just don’t see much success against Fresno’s run defense 129.8 per game. Eastern Michigan (+3) vs Georgia Southern In what may be the most boring game of the day (i may be wrong on that), the Raycom Media bowl features 2 up and coming small school teams. I like Eastern Michigan to cover. I believe they have played solid competition and come from a stronger (albeit small) conference. Season Record 31-21-1 Jets (+7) vs Texans

I for some reason, believe the Jets will keep this one tight on Saturday. Darnold coming off a comeback victory over a very game Buffalo defense, take on the Texans top 10 defense. They struggled last week against the Colts, and I believe they will have a hard time in the rain/cold of NJ. Give me the Jets with the points, with the Jets still losing.

Dolphins (+7.5) @ Vikings

It worked for me last week, taking the Dolphins as 9 point home dogs against the Patriots. This time on the road against the Vikings, who are struggling to establish any offensive identity. I believe Tannehill and the offense will chip away at this Vikings defense and find a way to cover this game. An outright win is not out of the question either, but a much higher risk.

Titans vs Giants OVER 43

Both teams are playing well, with the Giants the hotter of the two teams. With Odell Beckham back in the fold, watch for Barkley to get this offense moving for the Giants. I think the game will be close and going over isn’t out of the realm of possibility. 24-21 sounds about right to me.

Patriots (-2.5) @ Steelers

Steelers are reeling after the loss to Oakland last week. The Patriots are coming off a stunning loss to the Dolphins. Tom Brady is 11-2 vs the Steelers in his career. That bodes well to winning at least by a FG. Take the Patriots. Brady doesn’t typically lose back to back games.

Cowboys (+3) @ Colts

Seeing this spread has me giddy. The Cowboys are flying high. The Colts are fighting for their playoff lives. This game is huge for both. I like Zeke to obliterate this Colts defense with his versatility, and getting 3 points is a gimme. Take the Cowboys.

Season Record 19-20