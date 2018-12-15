Perfectville Podcast: The Miami Miracle!

The Miami Dolphins pull of The Miami Miracle against the New England Patriots and all we got was this lousy t-shirt! Okay, so we didn’t get a t-shirt, but we got an amazing win and the playoffs are STILL a possibility for this injury-riddled franchise.

Sam and Chris discuss the play, the weirdness that occurred during the game, and where it lands on the all-time list for Dolphins-Patriots match ups.

In addition, the boys discuss just who is the best player on the team, and if that player is also the most impactful or not. and on 3 & Out, we preview the upcoming tilt against the Minnesota Vikings.

