On today’s Post Game Wrap Up Show Mike and Tom break down the Dolphins embarrassing loss to the Vikings that all but ended the Dolphins 2018 season. Why this loss falls at the feet of Ryan Tannehill and Adam Gase and what will be their futures in Miami beyond this year after this poor performance. Also, they talks about the poor play of the offensive line and the defense.

