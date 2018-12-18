On today’s show we talk about the Dolphins failed 2018 season and what this organization needs to do moving forward. Why “status-quo” isn’t an option. Plus we are joined by Miami Dolphins reporter for USA Today Antwan Staley to talk all things Miami Dolphins.

