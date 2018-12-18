Josh and Aaron are back to reflect on another embarrassing Miami Dolphins road loss, this time to the Minnesota Vikings. They get into Ryan Tannehill, advanced stats, the defense being bad (but maybe not as bad as we all thought), the emergence of Kalen Ballage, why Kenyan Drake hasn’t featured as much as we expected and a lot more. It’s another fun–if sobering–episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

