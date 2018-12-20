Odds for what team Joe Flacco will be on for Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season (@BovadaOfficial): Redskins +220

Jaguars +240

Dolphins +400

Raiders +400

Giants +550

Buccaneers +600 pic.twitter.com/dCvFnCGVsZ — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 19, 2018

Joe Flacco looks like he will be the #1 quarterback to be had for next year and naturally, there are odds on where he will be playing come week one of 2019. The usual suspects are on there except for the Giants, who if they’re smart, will be cutting bait with Eli. The only team I care about on that list, the Dolphins, have apparently the 3rd best of odds of landing Flacco and I get a all types of queasy just thinking about him wearing the best jerseys(the throwbacks).

Flacco seems like an alright guy. I mean I thought it was pretty funny after he signed his $120 million contract that the first thing he did was go to McDonald’s and order chicken nuggets. That I can understand and respect.

But Joe Flacco the quarterback would be nothing more than a slightly more lateral move than what the Dolphins currently have in Ryan Tannehill. Flacco’s best season of his career, statistic wise, was in in 2014 where he had a TD/INT ratio of 27-12. Wanna know who else had their best season of their career, which was also in 2014 and was also a TD/INT ratio of 27-12? Ryan Tannehill. This year before he got hurt and replaced by Lamar Jackson, Flacco was doing okayish. He threw 12 TDs to 6 INTs, but the Ravens went 3-5 and then he got hurt and Jackson has the Ravens in a decent position to get into the playoffs.

I’ve seen enough, you’ve seen enough, we’ve all seen enough of Joe Flacco to know what he is and what you’d be getting if he was the starting QB for your team. He’s a guy that has a cannon for an arm but isn’t very accurate. Flacco has never been a guy who has thrown for a high completion % and he never will. The highest his completion percentage has ever been was 64.9% and has thrown under 60% a few times in his career. We know he’s inaccurate and we know he always will be. How many times have you seen a Ravens game and Flacco just one hops a ball to an open guy in the middle of the field, or has an open guy cutting across the middle and he puts the ball 2 yards behind the receiver? I feel like I’ve seen Flacco do that hundreds of times.

Also, and lets not act like this isn’t true, but Flacco’s best play is what I call the flag play. The flag play is simply when Flacco drops back and just throws the ball as far as he can to a receiver where the only intention is to get a pass interference penalty. It’s been a very successful play for the Ravens and I bet many of you have felt the sting of flag play go against you at sometime in your life. It’s a bad feeling.

I’m not going to say that Ryan Tannehill is better than Joe Flacco. Flacco put a team on his back before and won a Super Bowl. Tannehill could never do that regardless of who was around him. Flacco has been on teams that have gotten to the playoffs much more often than the Dolphins. Sure, his defense has always been pretty good, but he still played well much more often than Tannehill has.

The Dolphins have gone down the road of retread QBs. Trent Green, Chad Pennington, Joey Harrington, Brian Griese, Culpepper, and we all know the names. Flacco would just be another guy to stand in while the franchise waits to put in a rookie QB or decides to draft a rookie QB in 2020 if they somehow don’t draft one in 2019. I think we all know if Flacco is QBing the Dolphins that Miami would be headed straight for another around 500 season. We all know the Dolphins need to draft a QB early so that they actual follow through on developing a young guy. Signing Flacco would just perpetuate the franchise even more.