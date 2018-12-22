The gambling corner is winding down to its final 2 weeks. 2-1 in CFB last week and an abysmal 0-4-1 in the NFL. I will look to rebound and regain some money this week, with 3 college games to pick from and 5 more NFL games, it’s time to close the year strong. Lets get to this weeks games:

Memphis (-3.5) vs Wake Forest

I think this match up was predicated on both teams being able to put up a ton of points. However, I just think Junior Running Back Darrell Henderson is going to be too much to handle for Wake. Henderson who may be thinking about heading into the NFL draft, has put up 22 TDs and almost 2000 yards on the ground. Give me Memphis with the points.

Houston vs Army OVER 60.5

Although Army has a strong defense, I just don’t know how they can keep Houston out of the end zone. Army runs a similar style offense to the one run at Georgia Tech (boring). But I can see this game going over because of the bad run defense by Houston (197.5 yards per game). Take the over.

Buffalo ML (-149) vs Troy

This game is about as even as it gets. The spread also opened at 2.5 and has since dropped to -1. That’s why I like the Bulls straight up in this game. This game is also big for 2019 NFL Draft prospect Tyree Jackson (QB). He has had a good season overall, I would expect this game to give him a chance to be a day 2 pick in the draft. Take the Bulls straight up.

Season Record 33-22-1

Lions (+6) vs Vikings

A near touchdown dog to a Vikings team who have been inconsistent as of late (not last week). I just find it hard to believe the Lions won’t be able to cover this at home. Take the Lions with the points.

Chargers vs Ravens (OVER 41.5)

The abilities of Lamar Jackson should get 17 points at least for the Ravens. Phillip Rivers and the rest of the Chargers, who are getting back Melvin Gordon and Keenen Allen should find some success to get the 24+ points needed to push this over. I like it. Take it.

Jaguars @ Dolphins (UNDER 38)

Holy cow are these 2 teams offensive. And not in a good way. The under is enticing with both teams not able to score any points. The Jaguars defense should keep the Dolphins under 17, and that’s more than enough to keep this game under.

Patriots (-12.5) vs Bills

The Patriots have lost 2 straight. The Patriots are 6-0 at home and Tom Brady is 26-3 vs the Bills in his career. I just can’t see a home loss to the Bills. I think the Pats need to make a statement here and the Bills will be the example.

Falcons (-3) @ Panthers

No Cam Newton. So Christian McCaffrey will also need to play Quarterback for the struggling Panthers. I think the Falcons will find a way to get a win and by 2 scores. Take the Falcons here.

Season Record 19-24-1