Post Game Wrap Up Show as we talk about the Dolphins embarrassing loss at home to the Jaguars. Another terrible performance by the Dolphins offense and who is to blame. We also talk about the Armando Salguero report of the Miami Herald that Tannehill will NOT be back in 2019. Plus we go over potential head coaching candidates for the Dolphins should Gase be fired in the next week to 10 days.

