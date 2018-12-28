Aaron & Josh are back for their final game preview episode of the 2018 season as the Dolphins prepare to travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. They discuss the reports of Mike Tannenbaum’s imminent firing and Aaron makes a strong case for Chris Grier to be dismissed with him. Then they discuss the primary narratives heading into the season’s final game including Adam Gase coaching for his job, DeVante Parker playing despite being an injury risk, players who are auditioning for 2019, and what the Dolphins’ draft position may be. It’s another fun episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

