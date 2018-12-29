We have reached the end of the season. I look at my overall record for the year and feel like a Dolphins fan.. always about .500. I look to finish the year strong in the NFL and this weekend in CFB there are some tough games to pick. I will go with 4 CFB games and 6 NFL to end the year. Good luck to all and thanks for reading the Gambling corner all season. I look forward to doing this again beginning in August of 2019.
Florida vs Michigan UNDER 50
This game has under written all over it. 2 of the best defenses in College Football collide in the Peach Bowl. I think the familiarity of both of these teams will also play a factor in the score. Should be fun to watch!
Virginia (+4) vs South Carolina
I haven’t been sold on South Carolina all season. Virginia has a good defense and a quarterback who is hard to contain. The spread also has moved from 5.5 down to 4. A lot of action going towards the Cavaliers and I still believe they can cover 4 here.
Clemson (-13) vs Notre Dame
Notre Dame hasn’t played this kind of animal this season. Clemson has been virtually unstoppable once Trevor Lawrence came in. Both offense and defenses for these clubs are good. I just believe Clemson is more battle tested. The spread is big but Clemson should be able to put up more than enough to cover this.
Oklahoma (+14) vs Alabama
Kyler Murray is the real deal. Alabama will have a hard time slowing him down. 14 points seem like a ton. If Oklahoma can get some stops on Tua, this game should stay within 2 scores. I just think Kyler Murray will be able to put up 28+ on Alabama and that is all they will need to cover 2 touchdowns. Take the Sooners with the points.
Season Record 34-24-1
Packers (-8) vs Lions
The Lions and Packers are a mess, but I will trust Aaron Rodgers in the home finale to put up monsterous numbers. The Lions are without their starting RB, WR in this game and it shows in the way their offense is struggling. Take the Packers!
Giants (-6.5) vs Cowboys
Dallas is the 4 seed and that is not changing. They will be hosting Seattle in the first round of the playoffs. Which means, their team will resemble a preseason team, on the road in the cold and snow of New York. Giants are playing much better but will finish with another losing record with Eli. Take the Giants and the points.
Jets (+13.5) vs Patriots
The final game of the Todd Bowles era will take place in Foxboro. The Patriots are struggling to cover the spread, going 0-3 in their last 3 games. The Jets have covered 2 out of the last 3 and will be trying to send the Patriots to the first round of the playoffs, and not a bye week. Take the 2 TDs.
Atlanta (-1.5) vs Buccaneers
Atlanta looks to finish the season with a strong 7-9 record after completely falling apart (again). The Bucs look ready to hit the reset button. I like Matt Ryan to put up 30 on this terrible Bucs defense in the finale.
Vikings (-4.5) vs Bears
Bears are playing for nothing as they will be the 3 seed. However, a Vikings win will put them in as the 6 seed, and you guessed it.. playing the Bears at Soldier Field next Sunday. I see the Vikings playing a complete game and will get a fully rested Bears team next Sunday in Chicago.
Colts vs Titans (UNDER 43)
With the possibility of no Mariota, I can see the Titans defense playing well on Sunday night. Luck put up 38 in the first outing against the Titans, but I can see the clamps being tightened for a huge win and your in scenario. Take the under
Season Record 21-27-1