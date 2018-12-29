Packers (-8) vs Lions

The Lions and Packers are a mess, but I will trust Aaron Rodgers in the home finale to put up monsterous numbers. The Lions are without their starting RB, WR in this game and it shows in the way their offense is struggling. Take the Packers!

Giants (-6.5) vs Cowboys

Dallas is the 4 seed and that is not changing. They will be hosting Seattle in the first round of the playoffs. Which means, their team will resemble a preseason team, on the road in the cold and snow of New York. Giants are playing much better but will finish with another losing record with Eli. Take the Giants and the points.

Jets (+13.5) vs Patriots

The final game of the Todd Bowles era will take place in Foxboro. The Patriots are struggling to cover the spread, going 0-3 in their last 3 games. The Jets have covered 2 out of the last 3 and will be trying to send the Patriots to the first round of the playoffs, and not a bye week. Take the 2 TDs.

Atlanta (-1.5) vs Buccaneers

Atlanta looks to finish the season with a strong 7-9 record after completely falling apart (again). The Bucs look ready to hit the reset button. I like Matt Ryan to put up 30 on this terrible Bucs defense in the finale.

Vikings (-4.5) vs Bears

Bears are playing for nothing as they will be the 3 seed. However, a Vikings win will put them in as the 6 seed, and you guessed it.. playing the Bears at Soldier Field next Sunday. I see the Vikings playing a complete game and will get a fully rested Bears team next Sunday in Chicago.

Colts vs Titans (UNDER 43)

With the possibility of no Mariota, I can see the Titans defense playing well on Sunday night. Luck put up 38 in the first outing against the Titans, but I can see the clamps being tightened for a huge win and your in scenario. Take the under

Season Record 21-27-1