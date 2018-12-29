Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting per sources he is hearing from the future of Adam Gase in Miami is in serious doubt.

With an eye toward the looming coaching changes, here is an extensive look at what may be coming in the AFC, including a surprise: #Dolphins coach Adam Gase’s future is in real doubt, sources say. Story: https://t.co/lUNhmUz6bQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2018

Adam Gase is 20-6 in one-score games. Now could be on the way out. Monday will be fascinating https://t.co/XOgGg26VCd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2018

Rapoport is one of the most respected journalists who cover the NFL and inside the article he goes on to say…

Dolphins: On its face, the resume over the past three years is respectable, including one playoff appearance and a chance at a .500 record. But inside the building, there is a ways to go. Those who make up the power triumvirate do not all see eye-to-eye, and change is on the way. No firm decision has been made by owner Stephen Ross on who stays and who goes, and sources say all options are on the table. But Ross is not happy. There is, in fact, a legitimate possibility that coach Adam Gase ends up out of work, sources say. His status is up in the air, to say the least, and he is not safe. If Gase gets fired, he’ll quickly emerge as one of the top head-coach candidates, as Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has long been a fan.

Usually where there is smoke there is fire and it appears that tomorrow’s game in Buffalo could be the last games for Ryan Tannehill, Adam Gase, and Mike Tannenbaum as members of the Miami Dolphins.