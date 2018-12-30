Jason LaCanfora of CBS is reporting this Sunday Morning that Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross will NOT fire Adam Gase or Chris Grier. This report is a contradiction of the NFL Network Ian Rapoport report from Saturday night.

Dolphns unlikely to make coaching change. Front office changes coming. Team still keeping an eye on Jim Harbaugh beyond 2019 https://t.co/dTXB240CfY — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 30, 2018

It will be an interesting 24-48 hours to say the least for Dolphins fans to see what happens with the future of Adam Gase.