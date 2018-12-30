On today’s Post Game Wrap Up Show Mike and Tom talk about the Dolphins blow-out loss to the Buffalo Bills that ended the 2018 season. We jump into the stats and numbers and tell you who played well and who didn’t. Then we get right into the stuff you want to hear about and should Adam Gase, Ryan Tannehill, and Mike Tannenbaum be back in 2019. If they are gone who should be brought in to replace him and what do the Dolphins need to do this offseason to get back on the right track.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK HERE

YOU CAN ALSO FIND THE PODCAST ON TUNEIN PODBEAN, & STITCHER

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.