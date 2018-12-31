It is being reported by the NFL Network and ESPN that Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross has fired Adam Gase as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins fired Adam Gase, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

Source: The #Dolphins fired Adam Gase. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2018

After a strong 2016 season where Gase led the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018 the Dolphins failed to reach .500 and the coach who was known for being an offensive master mind had the Dolphins offense ranked near the bottom of the league. More on this story as it develops.