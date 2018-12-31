The 2018 Miami Dolphins season went out with a whimper: a 42-17 loss at Buffalo to be exact. That, however, was only the start of the excitement. Adam Gase was soon fired, Mike Tannenbaum was “reassigned” and Chris Grier was promoted to Vice President of Football Operations. Aaron & Josh are back to react and talk about all of that, plus the Dolphins having the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and a lot more. It’s the final show of 2018! So sit back, relax, and enjoy another episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

