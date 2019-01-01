On this episode of the Landon and Jeff Show the boys break down the big news of Adam Gase being fired and talk about the disappointing 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Related Posts
Post Game Wrap Up: Fins Lose to Jax; Change is Coming
December 23, 2018
Phins Up Phans Down Ep 21: Dolphins @ Texans Recap
November 1, 2018
Phins Up Phans Down: Bills @ Dolphins Week 13 Recap
December 4, 2018
DT Daily 10/30: Dolphins Make No Trade Deadline Moves
October 30, 2018
Follow me on TwitterTweets by @DolphinsTalk
Like Us On Facebook
Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error
Error: (#4) Application request limit reached
Type: OAuthException
Code: 4
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 4
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.