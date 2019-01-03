On today’s show I am joined by Miami Dolphins reporter Safid Deen from the Sun-Sentinel to talk about all of the latest news with the Miami Dolphins. We go over how Adam Gase’s time with the Dolphins came to an end, what he thinks of the John Harbaugh rumors, and get his thoughts on the 6 candidates who Miami is meeting with this week. Plus we have a good debate on whether Darren Rizzi should get the Dolphins head coaching position. the pros and cons of Darren Rizzi as a potential head coach for the Dolphins.

