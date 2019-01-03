BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Fallout From Adam Gase Firing - Dolphins Talk

dolphinstalk.com

This is a BREAKING NEWS AUDIO as we chat about the Monday Morning news that the Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Adam Gase. How and why did this happen? What will the Dolphins do next? And we run down 10-15 names who may be on the Dolphins radar as head coaching candidates. (CLICK ONE …