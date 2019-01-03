Perfectville: STARTING OVER, AGAIN

After another disappointing season for the Miami Dolphins, the franchise has decided to fire Head Coach Adam Gase, fire President of Football Operations, Mike Tannenbaum, fire starting QB Ryan Tannehill and promote, GM Chris Grier. An active offseason is sure to follow this wave of front office and player personnel moves that Stephen Ross was forced to do.

In the meantime, Sam and Chris discuss what went wrong for Adam Gase in Miami, whether or not he will be successful in his future endeavors and what his lasting legacy as Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins will be.

The guys will also talk about what they want to see out of the next coach for their beloved fins, and break down some of the candidates, including a “special” dark horse suitor.

Plus, Sam reveals who he wants for his starting QB in 2019, and Chris lets it be known where he feels Ryan Tannehill ends up at his next stop.