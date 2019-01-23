On today’s show we talk about Ricky Williams being on Celebrity Big Brother and how he has fared after a couple episodes. We get into some serious Dolphins news with Brian Flores and his 2nd meeting/interview with the Dolphins this week. What his next steps are? Plus we talk about the two QB prospects at the senior bowl who I wouldn’t mind Miami taking a long hard look at.

