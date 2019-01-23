January 21st marked the first day the 2018 college seniors arrived in Mobile, Alabama for the Reece’s Senior Bowl. Missouri’s Quarterback Drew Lock was the first Quarterback the Miami Dolphins met with. Many believed Drew Lock would declare for the 2018 NFL Draft after throwing 44 touchdowns during his junior campaign in 2017, but he decided to stay for his senior year. Lock is listed at 6’4 and 225lbs, add that with his explosive arm, (comparable to last year’s 1st round pick Josh Allen) and he could be a very successful pro Quarterback that would fit with today’s NFL Quarterbacks.

Lock much like Allen, has a strong arm, but has struggled with accuracy issues which reflects his 56.9 career completion percentage at Missouri. When Lock met with the Dolphins, General Manager Chris Grier was not the only big name at the meeting, Hall of Fame Dolphins Quarterback Dan Marino was also there. Lock sounded surprised when telling reporters about Dan Marino being included in the meeting saying, “I was shaking everybody’s hand, and then was like, ‘Who’s that? Oh my God, that’s Dan Marino.” This comes as no surprise for Dolphins fans because with no current coach they’re sending General Manager Chris Grier, team scouts, and Owner Stephen Ross’ close adviser Dan Marino to evaluate the talent at the 2019 Reece’s Senior Bowl.

When asked during interviews where he views himself with other Quarterbacks of this year’s class, Lock chuckled then replied, “As far as a competitor standpoint, I’m going to have to tell you that I do believe that I am the best Quarterback in this class”. Missouri’s Drew Lock seems to have the same attitude as last year’s 1st overall pick Baker Mayfield, when discussing his talent and where he rates himself compared to the other Quarterbacks of this year’s draft. The Dolphins have also scheduled interviews with Quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham, Will Grier, and Daniel Jones during this week’s senior bowl. The Miami Dolphins currently hold the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, so it’ll be interesting to see if they decide to draft Quarterback Kyler Murry, Drew Lock, or Daniel Jones or decide to go for another team needs such as an interior lineman.

