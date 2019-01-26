DT Daily 1/24: Flores Thoughts & Miami's Identity - Dolphins Talk

dolphinstalk.com

On today’s show Steven Masso talks about the job future Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores did against the high powered KC offense. And what we can expect when he arrives in Miami and what the Dolphins identity will be. (CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN) ITUNES: CLICK HERE GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK H...