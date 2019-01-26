Dolphins Running Back Kalen Ballage came on late in the season and was involved in the offense more as the season went on. Here are his 2018 highlights.
Related Posts
Kenyan Drake 2018 Highlight Video
January 5, 2019
Raekwon McMillan 2018 Highlight Video
January 5, 2019
Dolphins Top 10 Plays of 2018
January 13, 2019
99 Problems (But A Coach Ain’t One)
January 6, 2019
Follow me on TwitterTweets by @DolphinsTalk
Like Us On Facebook
I Want no Part of Le'Veon Bell To The Dolphins - Dolphins TalkLe'Veon Bell prefers to sign with the #Dolphins come free agency, per a source with knowledge of the situation. t.co/CqhN6OxAsE — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 24, 2019 All I wanted to do was enjoy my wings in peace and then like an RKO out of nowhere, I have to see a report sayi...
DT Daily 1/24: Flores Thoughts & Miami's Identity - Dolphins TalkOn today’s show Steven Masso talks about the job future Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores did against the high powered KC offense. And what we can expect when he arrives in Miami and what the Dolphins identity will be. (CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN) ITUNES: CLICK HERE GOOGLE PLAY: CLICK H...