On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast I talk about the Dolphins coaching staff taking shape and share my thoughts on the rumor/report that Patriots WR coach Chad O’Shea will be the next Dolphins offensive coordinator. I also tell you why Le’Veon Bell to the Dolphins is a bad idea and why I pray to god that report is false and just coming from Bell’s camp. I give a Ricky Williams Celebrity Big Brother update. And I close with some thoughts on the quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl and who I like and why I would have no problem with Miami drafting Drew Lock this April.

