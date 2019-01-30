On today’s show we talk about the recent comings and goings with Miami’s coaching staff. Darren Rizzi will not be back, but 2 other coaches who were here last year are staying. I am joined by Antwan Staley of USA Today to talk about Ryan Tannehill’s Trade Value and what Miami should do with Xavien Howard this offseason. Plus we preview the Super Bowl.

