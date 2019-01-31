On today’s show we talk about the comments Ndamukong Suh made about Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and why he has no hard feelings with the Dolphins. And we talk about Suh mentioning why he would be open to returning to the Dolphins before he retires. We also talk about the reports from Armando Salguero and Barry Jackson about the Dolphins plan on “TANKING” in 2019. Why this is the plan, it will be carried out, and why the fans have to accept it and deal with it. The Dolphins are not trying to win games in 2019. We talk about why they are doing it, how they are going to do it, and why “TANKING” in 2019 is the right approach for the Dolphins.

