Round 1: DE Clelin Ferrell Clemson 6’5” 260 – With Cam Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, and William Hayes all possibly not returning in 2019, defensive end is a glaring need going into next season. Luckily for Miami, this draft is loaded with top end talent at the position. While quarterback may be the position many fans want to see here, it seems that Miami is content with holding off on drafting their franchise quarterback until 2020, when the draft is expected to be much stronger at signal caller. Ferrell is a high impact player, having amassed 27 sacks over 3 years at Clemson and would hopefully turn into the pass rusher that Miami hoped Charles Harris would become when drafting him in the first round in 2017.

Round 2: CB Julian Love Notre Dame 5’11” 195 – Miami’s secondary looks to be a strength going into 2019 but it still has one glaring weakness. Boundary corner opposite of Xavien Howard. Love was a standout corner for Notre Dame and would allow Bobby McCain to move back to his natural position in the slot and Minkah Fitzpatrick to focus on making plays at free safety. He may not be the ball hawk that Howard is, having only one interception this year, but that may be due to the fact that teams made the conscious decision not to test him in coverage much this year.

Round 3: G/C Michael Jordan Ohio State 6’6” 312 – Drafting a starting interior lineman needs to be a priority in 2019 and snagging Jordan in the third round would be a step in the right direction. Jordan is entering the draft as a three year starter at Ohio State and played both guard and center. Miami finally gets a young talent on the interior of the line instead of hoping that aging retreads and undrafted free agents can get the job done.

Round 4: WR David Sills V West Virginia 6’4” 205 – With DeVante Parker not expected back next year, Miami needs to add a big bodied wide receiver to complement the smaller receivers on the roster. Sills was highly productive at West Virginia, having caught 35 touchdowns in three years, and would hopefully be a more consistent target than Parker ever was.

Round 5: DT Ed Alexander LSU 6’2” 330 – With the 31st ranked run defense in 2018, it would make a lot of sense to add a run stuffing defensive tackle to plug up running lanes. While he doesn’t offer much in the pass rush department, adding a two down run-stopper would be a welcomed addition to the roster.

Round 6: QB Tyree Jackson Buffalo 6’7” 245 – While all signs point to Miami drafting their quarterback of the future in 2020, it would be a mistake to come out of this draft without a prospect to develop into at least a competent backup. Jackson surprised many by entering the draft this year instead of trying to improve his draft stock by returning for his Senior year but he certainly looks the part of an NFL quarterback. With solid mobility and a big arm, if he can improve his footwork and ball placement he has potential to develop into a solid backup.

Round 7: T Trey Pipkins Sioux Falls 6’7” 305 – Seventh round picks aren’t expected to make much of an impact and many don’t make the final 53 man roster at all, so why not take a gamble on a high upside tackle from a college you’ve never heard of.

