On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast we talk about the details that are leaking out about Brian Flores and his contract with the Dolphins. Out of the 8 new head coaches hired this offseason only Brian Flores got a 5 year contract. I tell you why you shouldn’t read anything into this and how come Flores was able to negotiate a 5th year on his contract. We also talk about the horrible hit-job of an article in the NY Daily News on Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross. I go over all of the false information in the article and tell you why the author of the article doesn’t have all the facts.

