Brian Flores just finished up his time as the defensive play caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, February 4th he was officially named the head coach of the Miami Dolphins after the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl over the Los Angeles Rams. Flores was technically not the defensive coordinator in New England, but he had the duties of play calling to take pressure off of head coach Bill Belichick.

Brian Flores was born February 24th, 1981 in Brooklyn, New York and he was born to Honduran immigrants which makes him the 2nd NFL head coach behind the Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera to be of Latin descent. Flores attended Poly Prep Country Day in Brooklyn and went on to play college football at Boston College, where he was a linebacker from 1999-2003.

Brian Flores saw that coaching was definitely a better fit and in 2004 he found his first job was in New England where he started out as a scouting assistant from 2004-2005. The 2006 season Flores was promoted to pro scout and it lasted until his next promotion after the 2007 season. Flores would become a special teams assistant from 2008-2009, 2010 Assistant offensive and special teams, 2011 he became a defensive assistant.

The 2012 season Flores earned his first positions coaching job as a safeties coach from 2012-2015, and in 2016 he became a linebacker’s coach. The 2018 season was when he earned the duties as defensive play-caller and when other NFL jobs were giving him offers, he earned more responsibilities with play-calling duties. Personally, if you watched Super Bowl 53 I liked what I saw from him and I look forward to seeing what he does in Miami with not just with the defense, but the entire team.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE