The Miami Dolphins officially introduced Brian Flores and the franchise’s new head coach this week so Aaron and Josh are back to talk about the hire and what the team plans to do this offseason. They also discuss Flores’ reported coaching staff and why Dolphins fans should be optimistic for the future, but should also be cautious. As always, it’s a level-headed look at your Miami Dolphins, so don’t miss this new episode of your new favorite Miami Dolphins podcast, THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

SUBSCRIBE TO THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW!

APPLE PODCASTS

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show/id1265512097?mt=2

GOOGLE PLAY MUSIC

https://play.google.com/music/listen?u=0#/ps/Icg4eqojjtpnkc4lhcsq54bmxzi

SPOTIFY

https://open.spotify.com/show/0meEQj23eDI6q9IdSnRveP?si=UGU6sIrARx6enwx0cXdjzQ

STITCHER

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-same-old-dolphins-show

SOUNDCLOUD

https://soundcloud.com/user-156007640

RSS

http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:322921235/sounds.rss

FOLLOW!

TWITTER

twitter.com/SameOldDolphins

twitter.com/AmplifiedtoRock

twitter.com/AarontheBrain

FACEBOOK

www.facebook.com/SameOldDolphins