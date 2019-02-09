I present to you a Nuts and Bolts 2019 Pre-Combine Mock Draft.  As the draft process progresses the Mock will very likely evolve and I’ll add information to the picks.  As of now I’m not going to bore you with my breakdowns of every pick as I know most of you are just blowing through looking at the picks and bouncing.  For anyone who stuck around to read this portion follow me @DPoNFL to continue the offseason conversation.   Enjoy!

 

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa

DE – Ohio State

 

2. San Francisco 49ers

Quinnen Williams

DT – Alabama

 

3. New York Jets

Josh Allen

Edge – Kentucky

 

4. Oakland Raiders

Rashan Gary

DT – Michigan

 

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonah Williams

OT – Alabama

 

6. New York Giants

Ed Oliver

DT – Houston

 

7.  Jacksonville Jaguars

Drew Lock

QB – Missouri

 

8. Detroit Lions

Greedy Williams

CB – LSU

 

9. Buffalo Bills

N’Keal Harry

WR – Arizona State

 

10. Denver Broncos

Dwayne Haskins

QB – Ohio State

 

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White

LB – LSU

 

12. Green Bay Packers

Montez Sweat

Edge – Mississippi State

 

13. Miami Dolphins

Jeffrey Simmons

DT – Mississippi State

 

 

14. Atlanta Falcons

DeAndre Baker

CB – Georgia

 

 

15. Washington Redskins

Daniel Jones

QB – Duke

 

 

16. Carolina Panthers

Clelin Ferrell

Edge – Clemson

 

 

17. Cleveland Browns

Jachai Polite

Edge – Florida

 

 

18. Minnesota Vikings

Yodny Cajuste

OT – West Virginia

 

 

19. Tennessee Titans

Trayvon Mullens

CB – Clemson

 

 

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Burns

Edge – Florida State

 

 

21. Seattle Seahawks

Christian Wilkins

DT – Clemson

 

22. Baltimore Ravens

D.K. Metcalf

WR – Mississippi

 

 

23. Houston Texans

Greg Little

OT – Mississippi

 

 

24. Oakland Raiders

Deionte Thompson

S – Alabama

 

 

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Jaylon Ferguson

Edge – Louisiana Tech

 

 

26. Indianapolis Colts

Dre’Mont Jones

DT – Ohio State

 

 

27. Oakland Raiders

Noah Fant

TE – Iowa

 

 

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence

DT – Clemson

 

 

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Chase Winovich

Edge – Michigan

 

 

30. Green Bay Packers

Taylor Rapp

S – Washington

 

 

31. Los Angeles Rams

Devin Bush

LB – Michigan

 

 

32. New England Patriots

Zach Allen

Edge – Boston College

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE