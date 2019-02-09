I present to you a Nuts and Bolts 2019 Pre-Combine Mock Draft. As the draft process progresses the Mock will very likely evolve and I’ll add information to the picks. As of now I’m not going to bore you with my breakdowns of every pick as I know most of you are just blowing through looking at the picks and bouncing. For anyone who stuck around to read this portion follow me @DPoNFL to continue the offseason conversation. Enjoy!
1. Arizona Cardinals
Nick Bosa
DE – Ohio State
2. San Francisco 49ers
Quinnen Williams
DT – Alabama
3. New York Jets
Josh Allen
Edge – Kentucky
4. Oakland Raiders
Rashan Gary
DT – Michigan
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jonah Williams
OT – Alabama
6. New York Giants
Ed Oliver
DT – Houston
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
Drew Lock
QB – Missouri
8. Detroit Lions
Greedy Williams
CB – LSU
9. Buffalo Bills
N’Keal Harry
WR – Arizona State
10. Denver Broncos
Dwayne Haskins
QB – Ohio State
11. Cincinnati Bengals
Devin White
LB – LSU
12. Green Bay Packers
Montez Sweat
Edge – Mississippi State
13. Miami Dolphins
Jeffrey Simmons
DT – Mississippi State
14. Atlanta Falcons
DeAndre Baker
CB – Georgia
15. Washington Redskins
Daniel Jones
QB – Duke
16. Carolina Panthers
Clelin Ferrell
Edge – Clemson
17. Cleveland Browns
Jachai Polite
Edge – Florida
18. Minnesota Vikings
Yodny Cajuste
OT – West Virginia
19. Tennessee Titans
Trayvon Mullens
CB – Clemson
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
Brian Burns
Edge – Florida State
21. Seattle Seahawks
Christian Wilkins
DT – Clemson
22. Baltimore Ravens
D.K. Metcalf
WR – Mississippi
23. Houston Texans
Greg Little
OT – Mississippi
24. Oakland Raiders
Deionte Thompson
S – Alabama
25. Philadelphia Eagles
Jaylon Ferguson
Edge – Louisiana Tech
26. Indianapolis Colts
Dre’Mont Jones
DT – Ohio State
27. Oakland Raiders
Noah Fant
TE – Iowa
28. Los Angeles Chargers
Dexter Lawrence
DT – Clemson
29. Kansas City Chiefs
Chase Winovich
Edge – Michigan
30. Green Bay Packers
Taylor Rapp
S – Washington
31. Los Angeles Rams
Devin Bush
LB – Michigan
32. New England Patriots
Zach Allen
Edge – Boston College