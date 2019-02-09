I present to you a Nuts and Bolts 2019 Pre-Combine Mock Draft. As the draft process progresses the Mock will very likely evolve and I’ll add information to the picks. As of now I’m not going to bore you with my breakdowns of every pick as I know most of you are just blowing through looking at the picks and bouncing. For anyone who stuck around to read this portion follow me @DPoNFL to continue the offseason conversation. Enjoy!

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa

DE – Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers

Quinnen Williams

DT – Alabama

3. New York Jets

Josh Allen

Edge – Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders

Rashan Gary

DT – Michigan

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonah Williams

OT – Alabama

6. New York Giants

Ed Oliver

DT – Houston

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Drew Lock

QB – Missouri

8. Detroit Lions

Greedy Williams

CB – LSU

9. Buffalo Bills

N’Keal Harry

WR – Arizona State

10. Denver Broncos

Dwayne Haskins

QB – Ohio State

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White

LB – LSU

12. Green Bay Packers

Montez Sweat

Edge – Mississippi State

13. Miami Dolphins

Jeffrey Simmons

DT – Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons

DeAndre Baker

CB – Georgia

15. Washington Redskins

Daniel Jones

QB – Duke

16. Carolina Panthers

Clelin Ferrell

Edge – Clemson

17. Cleveland Browns

Jachai Polite

Edge – Florida

18. Minnesota Vikings

Yodny Cajuste

OT – West Virginia

19. Tennessee Titans

Trayvon Mullens

CB – Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Burns

Edge – Florida State

21. Seattle Seahawks

Christian Wilkins

DT – Clemson

22. Baltimore Ravens

D.K. Metcalf

WR – Mississippi

23. Houston Texans

Greg Little

OT – Mississippi

24. Oakland Raiders

Deionte Thompson

S – Alabama

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Jaylon Ferguson

Edge – Louisiana Tech

26. Indianapolis Colts

Dre’Mont Jones

DT – Ohio State

27. Oakland Raiders

Noah Fant

TE – Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Dexter Lawrence

DT – Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Chase Winovich

Edge – Michigan

30. Green Bay Packers

Taylor Rapp

S – Washington

31. Los Angeles Rams

Devin Bush

LB – Michigan

32. New England Patriots

Zach Allen

Edge – Boston College

