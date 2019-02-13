I present to you a Nuts and Bolts 2019 Pre-Combine Mock Draft.  As the draft process progresses the Mock will very likely evolve and I’ll add information to the picks.  As of now I’m not going to bore you with my breakdowns of every pick as I know most of you are just blowing through looking at the picks and bouncing.  For anyone who stuck around to read this portion follow me @DPoNFL to continue the offseason conversation.   Enjoy!

 

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa

DE – Ohio State

 

 

2. San Francisco 49ers

Quinnen Williams

DT – Alabama

 

 

3. New York Jets

Josh Allen

Edge – Kentucky

 

 

4. Oakland Raiders

Kyler Murray

QB – Oklahoma

 

 

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jonah Williams

OT – Alabama

 

 

6. New York Giants

Jawaan Taylor

OT – Florida

 

 

7.  Jacksonville Jaguars

Drew Lock

QB – Missouri

 

 

8. Detroit Lions

Rashan Gary

DT – Michigan

 

 

9. Buffalo Bills

Ed Oliver

DT – Houston

 

 

10. Denver Broncos

Dwayne Haskins

QB – Ohio State

 

 

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Devin White

LB – LSU

 

 

12. Green Bay Packers

Montez Sweat

Edge – Mississippi State

 

 

13. Miami Dolphins

Trayvon Mullens

CB – Clemson

 

 

 

14. Atlanta Falcons

DeAndre Baker

CB – Georgia

 

 

 

15. Washington Redskins

Daniel Jones

QB – Duke

 

 

 

16. Carolina Panthers

Clelin Ferrell

Edge – Clemson

 

 

 

17. Cleveland Browns

Jachai Polite

Edge – Florida

 

 

 

18. Minnesota Vikings

Yodny Cajuste

OT – West Virginia

 

 

 

19. Tennessee Titans

Greedy Williams

CB – LSU

 

 

 

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Brian Burns

Edge – Florida State

 

 

 

21. Seattle Seahawks

Cody Ford

OL – Oklahoma

 

 

22. Baltimore Ravens

D.K. Metcalf

WR – Mississippi

 

 

 

23. Houston Texans

Dalton Risner

OL – Kansas State

 

 

 

24. Oakland Raiders

Dre’Mont Jones

DT – Ohio State

 

 

 

25. Philadelphia Eagles

Jaylon Ferguson

Edge – Louisiana Tech

 

 

 

26. Indianapolis Colts

N’Keal Harry

WR – Arizona State

 

 

 

27. Oakland Raiders

Deionte Thompson

S – Alabama

 

 

 

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Wilkins

DT – Clemson

 

 

 

29. Kansas City Chiefs

Jerry Tillery

DL – Notre Dame

 

 

 

30. Green Bay Packers

Taylor Rapp

S – Washington

 

 

 

31. Los Angeles Rams

Devin Bush

LB – Michigan

 

 

 

32. New England Patriots

Zach Allen

Edge – Boston College

