DT Daily 2/13: Alex Donno from 560 WQAM Talks Dolphins

Posted by | Feb 13, 2019 | | 0

On today’s show we are joined by Alex Donno one half of the Donno and Freido show on 560 WQAM to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We talk about the hiring of Brian Flores and what that means moving forward, the Dolphins “rebuilding” approach and what that means in 2019, as well as Kyler Murray and some other hot topics surrounding the Dolphins.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are: Jarvis Landry,  Albert Wilson, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Troy Stradford, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Dave Hyde, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, Jeff Fox, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.

