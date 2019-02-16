It was reported today that former Raiders General Manager and Reggie McKenzie will be joining the Miami Dolphins front office as a Senior Personnel Executive. McKenzie was fired by the Oakland Raiders in October after Jon Gruden took on a larger role within the organization. Reggie is one of the fastest rising stars in NFL circles when it comes to player personnel and is widely respected. It was just in 2016 that the Pro Football Writers of America voted Reggie McKenzie the “Executive of the Year” as he turned around a Raiders team from 3-13 to 12-4. Before his time in Oakland Reggie had a long and very successful stint in Green Bay from 1994 to 2011 as the Packers Director of Player Personnel/Director of Football Operations. This hire is a great move for the Miami Dolphins and adds another big name with a great resume to their front office.

Former raiders GM Reggie McKenzie will be joining the Dolphins as a senior personnel executive. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 16, 2019

It is unclear what McKenzie’s official title will be but now the Miami Dolphins have respected people like Chris Grier, Marvin Allen, and Reggie McKenzie making decisions moving forward. The hope is we now see the Dolphins make better decisions not only in the draft but in free agency as well. With McKenzie coming over from Oakland I would not be shocked to see Miami look at every player the Oakland Raiders release or to see Miami try to make a trade or two with the Raiders to get some of the players McKenzie has ties with from his Raiders days that may not be a fit for Jon Gruden. Moving forward the Dolphins have probably the best front office they have had since the Shula era.

No idea how this is going to play out, but with Chris Grier, Marvin Allen, Reggie McKenzie, Adam Engroff and Anthony Hunt all in prominent personnel positions, the Dolphins have some real pros making the decisions. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 16, 2019

