Shortly after Celebrity Big Brother ended earlier this past week Lindsay Lohan (daughter of Dina Lohan who was on the show) went on a Twitter and Instagram tirade against the other cast members who were on Celebrity Big Brother with her mother. In a tweet that has now been removed Lindsay Lohan called former Miami Dolphins Running Back Ricky Williams a rapist.

Here is the text of the now removed tweet ….“So ⁦@Kandi⁩ ⁦@dinalohan⁩ are respectable women who don’t ‘sleep’ with you #rapyricky you’re gonna throw shade?” she tweeted. “Talk about a #MeToo #YoureTheWorst”

The tweet was up on social media for a day or so before being taken down by Lindsay and her people. And now Lindsay Lohan and her representatives are claiming her social media was hacked and she never put up these messages. There were other messages put up as well that used aggressive language and came out against other cast members on the show. Lindsay claimed Ricky eliminated her mother Dina and another female on the show Kandi Burruss because neither of the ladies had sex with Ricky Williams during the show’s run for just over 3 weeks. In reality Ricky was in “an alliance” for the entire run of the show with the other side of the house and he eliminated them because they were not in his alliance.

More on this story as it develops.

