On today’s show we are joined by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Damon Huard. We talk to Damon about his time in Miami. What it was like playing with both Dan Marino and Tom Brady during his NFL career. What it was like playing for Jimmy Johnson and Bill Belichick. We get his thoughts on being in New England in year 1 of the Patriots Dynasty and getting 2 Super Bowl rings with them. As well as we talk about his Wine Business Passing Time Winery and all of the exciting things he is doing these days in the wine business.

