On the Dan Patrick Show this week Dan said the Miami Dolphins should go all in and land Antonio Brown and Kyler Murray. His logic was the Miami Dolphins are bad and bland and if they added both Murray and Brown the team would be interesting and fun to watch. Dan does admit he doesn’t know the mind-set of the Dolphins but is saying he believes these two moves would make the Dolphins a team you would have to watch week in and week out. Watch the Video below.
