Underdog is defined as a competitor (or team) thought to have little chance of winning a contest or game. That’s where I put the Miami Dolphins entering the 2019 NFL Season and its actually a good thing. I know fans don’t want to believe that method but think about it: The Dolphins are 300-1 in this upcoming Super Bowl in Miami (which is a good thing on our end and usually there’s one or two teams you least expect to enter the Super Bowl). No team has ever managed to play and host a Super Bowl ever (the last time a team was almost close to do it was the Vikings where they were one step closer into hosting Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota) but in the NFL, anything can happen. For example, after Carson Wentz tore his ACL in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, Nick Foles came in as the QB for Philly. No one on the National Circuit gave them a chance even though they had a top 10 defense and key quality play-makers but soon enough managed to get their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Jacksonville is another example where in 2017, Tom Coughlin came in as an Executive Vice President of Football Operations for team. Their defense was one of the top defenses that season and Blake Bortles somehow managed to shut some of his critics when he managed to not only beat Pittsburgh in the Divisional Round but get into the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1999.

The Dolphins managed to fix an issue that’s been an Achilles Heel within the last decade: their front office! Last weekend Reggie McKenzie was hired as a senior personnel executive to complete their front office. That’s step one, the next step: who will be playing with the team in 2019. We really don’t know what’s going to happen behind closed doors and it’s all just speculation. There are going to be some decisions not everyone will be on board but need to keep moving forward to have the Dolphins being a competitive playoff team. Going back to my point, it’s a good thing the Dolphins are the underdogs entering this upcoming season where no one knows exactly what direction the team will be doing before Training Camp and maybe become a surprise playoff team. I am looking forward to seeing what they going to do throughout the offseason, and it starts with the NFL Draft. It’s a brand-new season where anything is possible, and the future is bright. As Coach Flores said in his press conference: Doing the Impossible.

