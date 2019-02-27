On today’s show I talk about the latest news that Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, and Josh Sitton are all on the verge of being let go by the Dolphins. Is this smart? Is this surprising? I also talk about some other potential names that will be let go by Miami. And I close out the show with my thoughts on the Robert Kraft story that is all over the news these days and give me thoughts on that.

