New Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores and Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier spoke Wednesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. If you missed what was said you can watch it here in full

Dolphins Live: Head Coach Brian Flores meets with the media at the 2019 NFL Combine. https://t.co/uXeorRv9mC — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 27, 2019

GM Chris Grier on Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard: “He wants to be a Miami Dolphin, and we want him to be a Dolphin.” #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/LSQdlJaGlR — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) February 27, 2019

#Dolphins GM Chris Grier sets the record straight: “We’re not trying to tank or lose every game. We’re going to build it right.” #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/ZezMpWNeAW — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) February 27, 2019

