With Miami looking to move on from longtime starter Ryan Tannehill, it begs the question who will be starting under center for the Dolphins in 2019. Luke Falk and Jake Rudock are also under contract for Miami, but neither are expected to be leading the offense come September. Let’s take a look at some of the options available to the Dolphins this offseason.

Free Agency – While it doesn’t look as if Miami is going to break the bank for Nick Foles, signing a bridge quarterback for this season is a strong possibility. Teddy Bridgewater is the most exciting option out of the other quarterbacks available but he may price himself out of Miami as well. Signing someone like Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tyrod Taylor are probably more realistic options at this point.

Trade up – With Kyler Murray measuring in at 5’10” and 207 pounds, the pipedream of him being available at #13 is all but over. He is now battling Dwayne Haskins to be the first quarterback taken in the draft. Miami will likely have to move into the top-10, if not top-5 in order to secure either of their services. This move will not come cheap, most likely requiring Miami to give up two first-round picks at a minimum in order to make this move. If Chris Grier and Brian Flores think either are future All-Pro’s, cost should not stop them from making this move.

Stay put – If Miami stays put at #13, Murray and Haskins will almost assuredly be off the board. If that’s the case, Miami may be tempted to select either Drew Lock or Daniel Jones, assuming they are still available. While Lock has potential, selecting Jones here would be the worst possible scenario in my opinion. Jones is basically Ryan Tannehill 2.0 and hopefully won’t be an option when the Dolphins are on the clock. A trade back to accumulate more picks may be the best option here, assuming an elite player doesn’t fall to Miami.

Will Grier – If Miami doesn’t get their quarterback in the first round, Will Grier may be an option in the second or third round. While he doesn’t get quite the hype that the aforementioned quarterbacks do, I don’t think the drop off in talent is that substantial. Taking Grier in the second or third round over Drew Lock or Daniel Jones in the first round would be my choice given the two options. Best-case scenario, he looks like a franchise quarterback and Miami finally has their guy. Worst-case scenario, he justifies why he wasn’t in the first round conversation and Miami drafts their quarterback of the future in 2020.

Mid-round options – If Miami is fully committed to waiting until 2020 to get one of the top quarterbacks in what should be a loaded draft at the position, this option may be what accomplishes that goal. Ryan Finley, Jarrett Stidham, Tyree Jackson, and Gardner Minshew are all options in this scenario. While it may make 2019 tough to watch, if it means finally finding a franchise quarterback in 2020, it may be worth the agony.

