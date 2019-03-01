On today’s show Tom talks about the Dolphins news and rumors from the NFL combine. He gets into Kyler Murray talk now that Murray has had his height and weight checked and made official from the combine. What does it mean for Miami’s odds of possibly landing Murray? Also the latest on Ja’Wuan James and his contract talks. Plus Tom talks about Adam Gases’s comments from earlier this week regarding why he failed with the Dolphins.

