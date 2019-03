In the first of many moves to come, the Miami Dolphins have officially released Andre Branch. Branch, who singed a controversial extension in the 2017 off-season, is gone. His extension was signed while Mike Tannebaum was in charge. The move will give the team $7 M in salary cap space. Which brings their pre- free agency total to $13.4 M. More moves to come..

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE