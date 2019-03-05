On today’s show we talk about the report that the Miami Dolphins have interest and a visit lined up with recently released tight end Dwayne Allen from the Patriots. I tell you why this is a good fit for the Dolphins. We also talk about the bogus Ryan Tannehill to Washington trade rumor that is out there. I share my thoughts on the NFL Combine now that it is over and why you can’t read too much into what happened there. I close the show with a story about Luke Perry and football and talk about the one time I randomly ran into Luke Perry and had a 20 minute conversation with him about the Cleveland Browns.

