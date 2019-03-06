On today’s show I jump into the debate on whether Miami should trade for Arizona QB Josh Rosen with the news that the Cardinals will most likely be drafting Kyler Murray #1 overall. Yes there are reports out there that the Dolphins have no interest in Rosen but should the Dolphins re-consider? I tell you why they maybe should and why this might not be the worst idea to part with a draft pick for Josh Rosen.

