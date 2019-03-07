On today’s show we cover all of the day’s Miami Dolphins news. Steven goes over the Minkah Fitzpatrick news and what position he is best suited to play in 2019 and beyond. There is more insight on the Josh Rosen trade rumblings out there and should Miami consider trading for him? Steven talks about the Trey Flowers rumor, the Tannehill trade rumor, and other rumors that are out there. Plus, should Miami look to lock up Ja’Wuan James before free agency starts?

