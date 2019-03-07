The boys talk about the Dolphins roster situation and the players the Dolphins are trying to trade before releasing them. They discuss whether Miami should consider trading for Josh Rosen. Plus they break down the early picks of the draft and who might the Dolphins be looking at with the 13th pick.
