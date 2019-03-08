The Miami Dolphins have begun their expected roster purge. Here are the current moves to date:

(Note, this thread will be updated when news happens, with updated cap space after each move)

Current Cap Space: 18.52M

March 8th-

Miami Dolphins have announced the release of Danny Amendola. Amendola, who spent 1 season in Miami, caught

59 passes (led team), 575 yards and 1 touchdown. It is a bit surprising, with his time with new Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea. The move saves the Dolphins 6M in cap space.

March 7th-

Dolphins have officially released Andre Branch and Ted Larsen. Branch, who signed a 3 year extension in 2017 off-season, will free up 7M in cap space. Larsen, who spent 2 seasons in Miami, struggled and was rated 76th guard from PFF. He will be best remembered for his key block on the game winning touchdown in the ‘Miami Miracle’ game. The move saves 2M in cap space.