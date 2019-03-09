The Dolphins made their first signing of the offseason with the signing of former New England Patriots TE Dwayne Allen, per Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Free Agent TE Dwayne Allen just text me, "I'm going to sign with the #Dolphins." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 9, 2019

Allen, who has been used sparingly the last few years with Patriots (13 catches total and 3 receptions in 2018) will be brought into a fresh situation and compete for playing time with a group of young tight ends currently on Miami’s roster. Prior to being traded to New England, he had 126 catches, 1,451 yards and 19 TDs with the Colts. His second season in 2013 was cut short by injury. Contract details are 2 years, 7M total.

The Dolphins now have Dwayne Allen, Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Nick O’Leary on the roster at the tight end position.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE